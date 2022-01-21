Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,128 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 2,411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 449,100 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Daseke by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 196,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 139,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Daseke by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 116,949 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,649 shares during the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daseke alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $569.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.05 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.