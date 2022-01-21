Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $154,000 in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $600.21 million, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 2.44. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. Research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $687,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,590 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

