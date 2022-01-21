Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $96,000 Investment in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RumbleON by 15.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

RMBL stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $221.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

