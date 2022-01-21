Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veru were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veru by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 380,746 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Veru by 159.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Veru by 26.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.96 million, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.45. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Veru Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

