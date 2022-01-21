Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,258 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,002 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 36,258 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

