Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $170,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $30.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

