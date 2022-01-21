VIG (VIG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $553,925.53

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. VIG has a market cap of $553,925.53 and $512.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 2,094.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000746 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

