Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMEOV. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000.

VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

