Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €109.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €109.00 ($123.86) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DG. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($127.27) target price on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) target price on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on Vinci in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €107.69 ($122.37).

Shares of DG stock traded up €0.68 ($0.77) on Friday, reaching €98.87 ($112.35). 1,026,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a one year high of €88.80 ($100.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €91.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.71.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

