Virtue Poker (VPP) Trading 32.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $541,243.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Virtue Poker has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00057233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.92 or 0.07336270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00061483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,493.09 or 0.99438074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00064827 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Virtue Poker Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

