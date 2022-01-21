Vistra (NYSE:VST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Vistra alerts:

VST has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of VST opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Vistra’s payout ratio is -14.35%.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 89.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.