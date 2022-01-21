Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale Sells 37,568 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $699.29 million, a PE ratio of 144.58 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after acquiring an additional 639,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 162,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,201,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after buying an additional 395,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

