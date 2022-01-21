Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($43.18) to €13.40 ($15.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Vivendi stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

