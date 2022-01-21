VMware (NYSE:VMW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie started coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VMW. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.26.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.81. VMware has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

