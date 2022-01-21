Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 317392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of C$290.20 million and a PE ratio of -16.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

