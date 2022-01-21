Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Short Interest Update

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 15,620,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
WMT stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,448. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.48 and its 200-day moving average is $143.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $393.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
