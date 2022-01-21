Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Short Interest Update

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 15,620,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

WMT stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,448. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.48 and its 200-day moving average is $143.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $393.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

