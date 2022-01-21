Warburg Research Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €97.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($110.23) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on Zalando in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.33 ($119.70).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €68.54 ($77.89) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($56.66). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €84.30.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

