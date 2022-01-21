Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an inline rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE WRBY opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 295,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,109,898.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 242,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.41 per share, with a total value of $13,217,494.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,397,315 shares of company stock valued at $108,954,302 and have sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,713,000 after acquiring an additional 651,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,483,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.