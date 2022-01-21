Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.50 and the lowest is $3.42. Waters posted earnings of $3.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $11.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $8.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $316.42. 459,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. Waters has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.49.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Waters by 634.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after buying an additional 667,524 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,407,000 after purchasing an additional 210,930 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.