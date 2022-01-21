Wedbush Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after buying an additional 680,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

