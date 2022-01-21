Wedbush Raises Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $115.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of WTFC opened at $99.31 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $104.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.