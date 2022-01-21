Wells Fargo & Company Raises Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $70.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of BK opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

