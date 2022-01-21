Wells Fargo & Company Raises Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $70.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.
BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.
Shares of BK opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.