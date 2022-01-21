Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Update

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 781,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 635,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.