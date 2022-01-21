Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Update

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 781,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 635,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.
In related news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $23.99.
Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.
See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.