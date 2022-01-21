White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTM. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,029.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,027.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,080.30. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

