Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.65.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$8.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.60. The company has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.46 and a 1 year high of C$9.19.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,533,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,355,406.60. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$34,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$897,918.55. Insiders have acquired a total of 77,710 shares of company stock valued at $570,128 over the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

