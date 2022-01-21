Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.40

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and traded as high as $7.78. Wienerberger shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 3,001 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Wienerberger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.