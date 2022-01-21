William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Portillos in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTLO. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Portillos stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Portillos has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

