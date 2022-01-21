William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $265,000 Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 286.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE:STL opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

