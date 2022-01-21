William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $336,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 540.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA stock opened at $209.72 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.56.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.