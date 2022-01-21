William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $461,000 in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $294,666.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $226.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.69.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.34.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

