William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 5,772 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,411,000 after acquiring an additional 97,210 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,170,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,060,000 after acquiring an additional 104,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Carter’s by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after acquiring an additional 685,199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,953,000 after acquiring an additional 70,116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CRI opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.09. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

