Wincanton (LON:WIN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $380.51

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 380.51 ($5.19) and traded as low as GBX 347 ($4.73). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 348 ($4.75), with a volume of 225,768 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.10) target price on shares of Wincanton in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £491.78 million and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 354.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Wincanton Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

