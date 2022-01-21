Wing Finance (WING) Market Cap Hits $40.23 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00063564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.10 or 0.07217059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $38,291.62 or 1.00160356 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00063198 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.