WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.47. Approximately 72,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 171,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 244.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

