WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.83% of WNS worth $112,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

WNS opened at $85.91 on Friday. WNS has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $91.48. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.