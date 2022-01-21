WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. WNS’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 58,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 458,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,449,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.