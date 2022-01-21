WOM Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $13.17 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.17 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00049484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006382 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

