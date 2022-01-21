World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

In other World Acceptance news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $208.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $265.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.28. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.50.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.