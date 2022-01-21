World Asset Management Inc Has $224,000 Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

