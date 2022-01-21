World Asset Management Inc Has $238,000 Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $149.11 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.68.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.90.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

