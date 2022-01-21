World Asset Management Inc Has $263,000 Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after buying an additional 1,208,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day moving average is $134.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

