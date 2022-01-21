World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL opened at $23.07 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

