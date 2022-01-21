WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,450 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.78) price target on WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WPP. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($21.15) target price on WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.33) target price on WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.71) price target on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($18.56) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,238.67 ($16.90).

LON WPP opened at GBX 1,190 ($16.24) on Thursday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 748.65 ($10.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.67). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,031.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £13.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.14.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

