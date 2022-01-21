Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $39,644.86 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $39,644.86 or 0.99943296 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.46 billion and approximately $245.05 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00098064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00027057 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00041052 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.87 or 0.00508911 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 263,783 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

