W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.91 Million

Brokerages expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post sales of $147.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.91 million to $165.90 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $94.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $528.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $558.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $642.50 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $691.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

WTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 95,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,592. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $589.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.93. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.