Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in December

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 2,642,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Xinyi Glass stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Get Xinyi Glass alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.