XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XPO opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

