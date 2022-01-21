Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. Yamaha has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

