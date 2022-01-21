yAxis Trading 64.8% Higher Over Last Week (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $253,341.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00004990 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, yAxis has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00056901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.99 or 0.07364701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00061169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,928.49 or 0.99975928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00064535 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007616 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

