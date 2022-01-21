YF Link Price Down 63.2% Over Last Week (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 63.2% lower against the dollar. YF Link has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $876,192.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $64.31 or 0.00167654 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049900 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006388 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

